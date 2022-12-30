topStoriesenglish
Chhattisgarh govt asks employees to choose between old pension and new pension schemes

The Chhattisgarh government has also stated that all government employees who are appointed after April 2022 will fall under the old pension scheme.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhattisgarh govt asks employees to choose between old pension and new pension schemes

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh government has announced to give all government employees an option to choose between the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The state government has also stated that all government employees who are appointed after April 2022 will fall under the old pension scheme.

Several states are forewarning to get back to the old pension scheme due to the demand by their employees. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said last month that the older pension scheme for government employees will be revived after seeing backlash for New National Pension scheme by employees.

The Central government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had substituted old pension scheme by new national pension scheme in December 2003. The scheme became effective from April 1, 2004.

Central govt has no plans to bring old pension scheme

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad earlier said in Lok Sabha session  that there were no plans now for considering any proposal to bring back the old pension scheme for the central government employees.

Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that there is no proposal under consideration reverting all officials of the Central government under the Old Pension Scheme

The question was being sought by President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi on whether the Government proposes to return to OPS in near future.

