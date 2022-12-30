Heeraben Modi Death: Anand Mahindra, Prafull MBA chai wala share emotional messages on the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She was admitted to U N Mehta Hospital on Wednesday, after being suffering from age-old ailings. PM Modi condoled his mother’s demise with a series of tweets in which he said “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karamyogi and a life committed to values.”

The entire nation is pouring the condolence messages on the demise of Heeraben Modi. Business leaders are also condoling to PM Modi over the demise of his mother by posting heartfelt messages. Check out how they react.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Mahindra Group chariman Anand Mahindra condoled over the demise of Heeraben Modi. He tweeted that losing a mother is like losing part of a soul no matter how she is. I deeply express my sympathy to Shri Narendra Modi. Om Shanti!

His post has so far received over 450.6k views, 1981 retweets, and 31.8 likes.

MBA Chai Wala founder, Prafull said Mother is the purest form of love and devotion, and to lose her is the biggest loss. My deepest condolences to the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Heeraben Modi, This is a loss for the whole nation.

Mother is the purest form of love and devotion, and to lose her is the biggest loss. My deepest condolences to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the sad demise of his beloved mother, #HeerabenModi. This is a loss for the whole nation. pic.twitter.com/2LzHo3dpMd — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) December 30, 2022

