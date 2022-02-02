हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
E-passport

Chip based e-Passport to be rolled out from 2022-23: All you need to know

Experts believe that the move to introduce E-passport will further streamline the overall citizen experience, enhance security, and facilitate smoother international travel.

Chip based e-Passport to be rolled out from 2022-23: All you need to know

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget announcement has said that the government will roll out e-Passports from 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens.

Experts believe that the move to introduce E-passport will further streamline the overall citizen experience, enhance security, and facilitate smoother international travel.

According to a Livemint report, the e-passports will use radio-frequency identification (RFID) and biometrics to ascertain the identity of the individuals. The chip embedded e-Passports will personal data of the passport holder --like name, biometric details. Incase there is a tampering with the chip, the system will be able to detect it and in such a case the passport will not be authenticated, said the report.

MEA secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya had previously mentioned about e-Passport in his tweet.

Nashik-based India Security Press is in the process of awarding a contract for the production of ICAO-compliant electronic chip inlays for passport jackets. These contactless inlays are required for the issuance of chip-powered e-passports. The issuance of passports would begin after the procurement process was completed.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
E-passporte-Passport chipBudget 2022Passport
Next
Story

Budget 2022: As FM introduces 30% tax on virtual currency, does it indicate future of cryptocurrencies in India?

Must Watch

PT13M

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Kanpur's uncle-nephew video goes viral