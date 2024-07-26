Come August 1, Major Changes In Offing: From LPG Cylinder Prices To Google Maps Charges & More

New Delhi: Several important changes in financial rules and regulations will come into effect starting August 1, 2024. The changes will impact the daily lives of many citizens. Each month brings adjustments to various laws and this August is no different.

Among the notable changes, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender will modify its credit card rules while Google will update its charges for Google Maps in India. It's important to stay informed about these upcoming changes to understand how they might affect you. Here’s a look at what’s changing next month.

Update on LPG Cylinder Prices

Every month major changes in LPG gas cylinder prices are implemented first. Last month, the Centre reduced the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder, and there are speculations that the government might lower the cost again this time.

Google Maps Service Charges Reduced

There will be significant changes in Google Maps rules in India starting August 1, 2024. The company announced that it has reduced service charges in India by up to 70 per cent and will now bill in Indian rupees instead of Dollars.Notably, these changes won't affect regular users as no extra charges will be applied to them.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Changes

Starting August 1, bank customers using services like CRED, Cheq, MobiKwik and Freecharge to pay rent will be charged 1 per cent of the transaction amount, this will restrict to Rs 3,000 per transaction. Further, fuel transactions under Rs 15,000 will not incur any extra charges but transactions over Rs 15,000 will attract a 1 per cent fee, also restricted at Rs 3,000 per transaction.