Create FD starting from Rs 10K to Rs 1 crore using WhatsApp --This bank brings services on your fingertips

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has recently launched a host of WhatsApp services for customers, one of which allows them to even create fixed deposits.

ICICI Bank's retail customers can now create FDs, pay bills for electricity, cooking gas and postpaid mobile phones simply in a few clicks through WhatsApp. Corporates and owners of MSMEs can check trade finance related services like customer ID, Import Export (IE) code, limit availability of all credit facilities availed from the Bank, status of pending inward remittances and history of inward remittances on-the-go. The bouquet of trade finance services is available for current account customers with trade services enabled in their account.

The new financial transaction services allow customers to instantly create fixed deposit and pay their utility bills from WhatsApp with just few simple steps.

How to use ICICI WhatsApp Banking?

Save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number

Send "Hi" to the number from the mobile number which is registered with the Bank.

The Bank will respond with a list of services available.

From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required.

The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

How to Create a fixed deposit using the ICICI banking services on WhatsApp

The service enables customers to create fixed deposit instantly on WhatsApp.

Type keyword like <FD>, <Fixed Deposit> and select the FD amount—anything between Rs.10,000 to Rs. 1 crore-- and the tenure.

The system displays interest rates for different tenures and the amount of money on maturity.

Live TV

#mute

ICICI Bank launched a host of services on WhatsApp six months ago. The list includes checking savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers, block/unblock credit/debit card in a secure manner, opening of instant savings account in a few minutes, opting for loan moratorium, access pdf of some prominent newspapers /magazines and locating nearby essential stores.