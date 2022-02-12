Credit Card Payment: Use credit card in THESE ways to avoid penalty

New Delhi: In recent years, the volume of digital transactions in the country has risen fast. People pay in a variety of ways other than debit and credit cards amid the expanding trend of digital transactions. In the midst of all of this, some people believe that purchasing with a credit card is more expensive. Not only that, but some people believe that using a credit card will result in a penalty. Let us show you how to use a credit card in five different ways.

If used like this, it will be beneficial

Even paying the credit card bill on time is a challenge for some folks. They are concerned that if the credit card payment is late even for one day, they would be charged a penalty. However, if you have a basic understanding of how to use it, it might be a beneficial transaction for you. We'll show you five such methods that will provide you with a slew of other benefits in addition to saving money.

Shopping at e-commerce companies

Shopping on e-commerce websites can save you money. By partnering with the credit card issuing bank, all e-commerce businesses can provide further savings. You can get an instant discount as well as a no-cost EMI and a bonus cashback incentive when you use your credit card. You can examine which company's credit card offers the most discounts during an e-commerce company's sale.

Shop with reward points

When you shop with a credit card, you get points. You can cash in your Reward Points or order anything from them once you've accumulated enough. Banks that provide credit cards pay 20 to 75 paise each reward point. If you have 10,000 points, for example, you can get two to seven and a half thousand products for free.

Co-branded credit card

Co-branded credit cards are offered in collaboration with a certain business. Co-branded credit cards are advantageous if you use them in places like supermarkets, airlines, and gas stations. You can earn points and use them to pay bills with co-branded partners using this method.

Take advantage of cash back offer

Credit card companies frequently offer cash back rewards. It has its own set of rules. If you follow these principles when shopping or paying bills such as energy, water, and phone, you will undoubtedly benefit.

Do not wait for the last date for payment

Always pay your credit card bills a day or two in advance of the due date. If you do not comply, you may be subject to a penalty, which will reduce your cost. The bank can readily give loans to customers with good credit at cheap interest rates.

