Crorepati Calculator: Here is how to earn in crore by investing just Rs 6000 per month

New Delhi: Long term investments solve two purposes –on one hand while it helps you build a big corpus, on the other it has the potential to buffer you against all the odds of the market.

One such long term investments is monthly systematic Investment Plan (SIP) that lets you invest a particular sum of money regularly in a mutual fund scheme of your preference. (Also read: Crypto Tax: How to report it while filing ITR, what will be taxed and what not?)

Here is an assumptive Crorepati Calculator, that gives you an insight into how to earn in crore by investing just Rs 6000 per month.

As per, HDFC Securities SIP Calculator, the investment and benefit reaping is based on three basic parameters

- How much can you invest monthly?

- For how long are you planning to invest?

- Your Investment Style: Conservative, Moderate and Aggressive

Based on the above parameters, HDFC Securities SIP Calculator says

- If you are a Conservative investor, the amount you will get is Rs 58,06,335

- If you are a Moderate investor, the amount you will get is is Rs 74,02,679

- If you are an Aggressive investor, the amount you will get is Rs 1,00,71,684

Several online SIP calculators are available in the market that gives you an idea into your monthly investment calculator and the expected returns you could reap. The above amount is just a basic assumption. You can choose the amount depending on how much you can invest, select the tenure and expected rate of return and get the maturity value.

(Disclaimer: Please check with your portfolio manager before investing in any fund. This story is not meant for any financial advice. This is just an assumptive indicator)

