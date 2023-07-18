CRCS - Sahara India Refund Portal 2023: Who Are Eligible And How To Claim Your Money? Check This Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: Giving a huge relief to crores of depositors, the Government of India launched a dedicated portal called ‘CRSC – Sahara India Refund Portal 2023’. It aims at returning the deposits of thousands of people in four cooperative societies owned by the Sahara Group in around 45 days.

The eligible depositors need to go https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in to begin the process.

Who are eligible for refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal?

The genuine and legitimate Depositors of following four Sahara Societies are eligible for refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal:

a. Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata.

b. Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow.

c. Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal.

d. Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.

What details does a Depositor need to provide with the Claim Request form/ Application?

The Depositor should have: a. Membership no. b. Deposit Account no. c. Aadhaar linked Mobile no. (Mandatory) d. Deposit certificates/ Passbook e. PAN card (if claim amount is Rs. 50,000/- and above) (Mandatory).

The CRCS (Central Registry of Claims Services) offers a simple and efficient process for depositor registration and login. Let's walk through the steps involved:

How To Claim The Refund If You Are Eligible?

For Depositor Registration:

On the CRCS homepage, click on "Depositor Registration."

Enter your 12-digit Membership Number, last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, 10-digit Aadhaar linked Mobile Number, and the captcha code. Click on "Get OTP."

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar linked Mobile Number to complete the registration process.

For Depositor Login:

On the CRCS homepage, click on "Depositor Login."

Enter the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, 10-digit Aadhaar linked Mobile Number, and the captcha code. Click on "Get OTP."

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar linked Mobile Number.

Once logged in as a depositor:

You will see the Aadhaar Consent Screen. Accept the terms and conditions by clicking on the "I Agree" button to proceed.

On the Personal Details Screen, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number and click on "Get OTP." You will receive the OTP on your Aadhaar linked Mobile Number.

Enter the OTP and click on "Verify OTP."

After OTP verification, the system will display your Aadhaar user details, including First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, and Father/Husband Name.

If desired, you can enter your Email and click on "Save Email" before pressing the "Next" button.

Enter the required details as displayed on the screen.

Click on the "Add Claim" button to enter claim details. You can add multiple claim details.

Once all claim details are entered, generate the Prefilled Claim Request Form. Ensure that all claims have been entered correctly, as changes or additional claims cannot be made afterward.

Affix a recent photograph and duly sign across the photo and the Claim form.

On the "Upload Documents" screen, upload the Claim Form and PAN Card copy (mandatory for claim amounts of Rs.50,000 or above). Note the size limits for the documents.

The Thank You Page will display a Claim Request Number. Keep this number for future reference.

By following these steps, depositors can easily register, log in, and submit their claims through the CRCS platform, ensuring a streamlined and secure process for handling claims.