New Delhi: In what could be good news for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, the announcement of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) has finally come for those under the 5th Pay Commission and 6th Pay Commission. The news comes on the heels of the Indian government announcing a 3% DA hike for employees under the 7th Pay Commission last month.

According to the latest notification, the DA of central government employees under the 5th Pay Commission has increased by 13%. Such employees will now receive DA at a 381 per cent rate under the 5th Pay Commission, up from 368 per cent.

On the other hand, the DA of employees under the 6th Pay Commission has increased from 196 to 203 per cent. The revised for employees working with the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies (Public Sector Undertakings) has been hiked retrospectively, with effect from January 1, 2022.

"Revised rates of, Dearness Allowance to the employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission from 01.01.2022," the Department of Expenditure noted in an office memorandum.

Meanwhile, the Central government has recently revised the DR of pensioners to 34 per cent from the previous 31 per cent. The DR hike also comes into effect starting January 1, 2022.

The Central government has also increased the dearness allowance of government employees under the 7th Pay Commission to 31 per cent from 28 per cent, with the move to be implemented from January 1, 2022.

