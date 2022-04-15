हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk spars with Saudi Prince over Twitter offer, asks what are Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom?

Elon Musk took a jab at Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal after he rejected Musk`s hostile offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

Elon Musk spars with Saudi Prince over Twitter offer; asks what are Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom?

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday took a jab at Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major Twitter investor who rejected Musk`s hostile offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

Questioning Saudi Arabia's own media laws, Musk tweeted: "Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom`s views on journalistic freedom of speech?"

Musk reacted after the Saudi Prince rejected the Tesla CEO`s cash offer of $54.20 per Twitter share.

"I don`t believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer," the prince tweeted.

Alwaleed, who runs the Kingdom Holding Company and is a nephew of Saudi Arabia`s King Salman, said he was one of the oldest and largest shareholders in Twitter, reports Middle East Eye.

In 2015, he and his company owned a 5.2 per cent stake in the social media platform.

Musk on Friday started a new poll, with a tagline that "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, April 15: Check how to redeem latest rewards

"Will endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatised Twitter as allowed by law," he tweeted. Also Read: Elon Musk could visit India soon: Will Tesla, Starlink get a green signal?

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskSaudi ArabiaAlWaleed bin TalalTwitter
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, April 15: Check how to redeem latest rewards

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Twitter shares jump after Musk's announcement