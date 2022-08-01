New Delhi: On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state's more than 7.5 lakh public employees to 34%.

According to a statement by the state's chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the increase will cost the exchequer an extra Rs 625 crore. The employees will receive the higher DA in September, starting in August 2022, he said.

The state employee DA will now be 34%, matching that of the central government, according to the government's decision.

This raise will assist employees and enhance their lifestyles despite adding to the strain on the exchequer, Chouhan continued.

Government workers in Madhya Pradesh were previously receiving DA at a rate of 31% after the state had previously hiked it by 11% all at once.

As neighbouring Chhattisgarh was once a part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh, pensioners will only receive the benefit of the DA boost with its obligatory approval, according to the statement.