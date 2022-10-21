Dearness Allowance Hike: Haryana Govt increases DA to 38% for the employees of state - Details here

New Delhi: Haryana Government has announced to hike the dearness allowance to 38% from 34% for the employees of the state with the retrospective effect from July 1, 2022. According to an ANI Tweet, “Haryana government increases the dearness allowance for government employees from 34% to 38% to be applicable from July 1, 2022”.

Haryana government increases the dearness allowance for government employees from 34% to 38%, to be applicable from July 1, 2022. — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh government had announced to hike the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners of the State to 38% from 34% ahead of Diwali. The increased DA is effective restrospectively from July 1, 2022, according to the State announcement. Besides, UP government had announced to give a bonus of Rs 6,908 to every employee for the the fiscal of year of 2021-22.

Delhi Government hiked DA by 4%

Ahead of festivals down the line, the Delhi government has decided to hike the dearness allowance of its employees by 4%. Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order.

Central Government increases DA to 38% for central employees

Delhi government decision comes after the Union cabinet increased the dearness allowance of its 41.85 lakh central employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners on September 28 by 4%. Earlier, Rajasthan government had announced to increase the DA by 4% on the same day after the announcement of the Union Cabinet.