Dearness Allowance hiked to 189% for THESE central government employees and autonomous bodies

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has announced revised rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grad Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission with effect from July 01, 2021.

In an Office Memorandum, issued by the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance), the revised rates of the Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked from the existing 164 percent to 189 percent of the basic pay with effect from the above mentioned date. The changes in the DA are as per the 6th pay commission.

“The rate of Dearness Allowance admissible to above categories of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies shall be enhanced from the existing 164 per cent to 189 per cent of the Basic Pay with effect from 01.07.2021. The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall remain at 164 per cent,” the office memorandum said.

Notably, in July, Union Cabinet approved the restoration of the dearness allowance hike for Central government employees and employees in a meeting on Wednesday (July 14). Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and pensioners has been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. He also noted that the revision in DA will be applicable from July 1, 2021.

