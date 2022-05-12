हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
7th Pay Commission

Dearness Allowance update: DA hike of up to 13% for Central govt and autonomous body employees

Several employees of the government sector and autonomous bodies are not under the remit of the 7th Pay Commission. 

Dearness Allowance update: DA hike of up to 13% for Central govt and autonomous body employees

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed respite to Central Government as well as autonomous body employees, the Union Finance Ministry has decided to hike the Dearness Allowance by up to 13 percent for them.

Several employees of the government sector and autonomous bodies are not under the remit of the 7th Pay Commission. 

An office memorandum by the Finance Ministry last month said that the revised rates of Dearness Allowance to the employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in pre-revised Pay scale/grade pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission from January 1, 2022.

It added that the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to dray their pre-revised Pay scale/grade pay as per 6th central pay commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 196 percent to 203 percent of Basic Pay with effect from 01 January 2022.

The provisions contained in paras 3, 4, and 5 of the Ministry's OM dated 29 August 2008 shall continue to be applicable while regulating Dearness Allowance under these orders, the OM further stated.

Another OM stated that Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to dray their pre-revised Pay scale/grade pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 368 percent to 381 percent of Basic Pay with effect from 01 January 2022.

The provisions contained in paras 3, 4, and 5 of the Ministry's OM dated 3 October 1997 shall continue to be applicable while regulating Dearness Allowance under these orders, the OM further stated.

