हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Housing loans

Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation slashes interest rates on housing loans

Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has instructed the corporation to slash the rates on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement from Delhi government said. "With the directions of the Delhi government, the rate of interest for Delhiites to take housing loans has been reduced from 7.45 per cent to 6.75 per cent," said Rajesh Goyal, chairman of the corporation.

Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation slashes interest rates on housing loans

In good news for home buyers, the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited has slashed interest rates on housing loans from 7.45 per cent to 6.75 per cent, an official statement said on Monday. The move comes days after the Delhi government reduced circle rates on properties by 20 per cent.

Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has instructed the corporation to slash the rates on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement from Delhi government said. "With the directions of the Delhi government, the rate of interest for Delhiites to take housing loans has been reduced from 7.45 per cent to 6.75 per cent," said Rajesh Goyal, chairman of the corporation.

This interest rate is much lower than that offered by private banks, he said. The reduction in interest rate will bring down the loan payment instalment from Rs 803 per lakh to Rs 760 per lakh, the statement said.

The corporation is planning to soon launch an attractive housing loan package for the middle class and weaker sections, it said. Last week, the Delhi government reduced circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20 per cent for a period of six months. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Housing loansDelhi Cooperative Housing Finance CorporationHousing loans interest rates
Next
Story

Good news for Canara Bank customers! Interest rates on loans reduced, check new interest rates here
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M26S

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks to Zee News, assures people help and asks them not to panic