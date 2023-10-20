trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677787
Delhi Govt Hikes Minimum Wages For Skilled, Semi-Skilled & Unskilled Workers From Oct 1

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand issued the order to increase the minimum monthly wages of skilled, unskilled, and skilled workers in the capital.   

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Delhi Govt Hikes Minimum Wages For Skilled, Semi-Skilled & Unskilled Workers From Oct 1 File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Government under Arvind Kejriwal decided on Thursday to increase the minimum wage of all workers, which will be applicable retrospectively from October 1 onwards. The decision is expected to impact thousands of skilled and unskilled workers in the Union territory.

As per the new increased rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been hiked by 1.50% to Rs 21,215 from Rs 20,903. Similarly, the wage for semi-skilled increased by Rs 286 from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,276.

The wage for unskilled workers up by Rs 260 from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494.

