Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CREDIT CARD BILL

Did You Know To Convert Your Credit Card Bill Into Easy EMI Options? Here's How To Do It

While some banks offer no-cost EMIs with no interest charged.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Know To Convert Your Credit Card Bill Into Easy EMI Options? Here's How To Do It File Photo

New Delhi: For many customers, purchasing high-ticket items like laptops or appliances often involves substantial financial planning. However, with the advent of Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) arrangements offered by numerous banks, the process has become more manageable, mirroring traditional loans but with added flexibility.

What Is Credit Card EMI And How Does It Work?

EMI allows customers to make significant purchases through their credit cards while spreading the payment over some time. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront, customers repay the loan in equal monthly installments. (Also Read: Explainer: Should Ultra Rich Pay Higher Tax? Check Why This Topic Is Gaining Momentum)

This method provides a broader repayment window, typically spanning from six months to a year or even longer. (Also Read: Tac Security's IPO To Open For Subscription On March 27: Check Price Band, Minimum Investment Amount, And More)

Credit Card EMI: Advantages

While some banks offer no-cost EMIs with no interest charged, most apply a lower interest rate compared to the card's standard finance charge.

Credit Card EMI: Charges

Additionally, a nominal processing fee may be imposed for converting bills into EMIs. Customers also have the option to convert existing outstanding balances into EMIs.

How To Convert Credit Card Bills To EMI?

There are two methods for converting bills into EMIs. Firstly, customers can opt for EMI conversion at the time of purchase. Many merchants provide this option for significant purchases made with credit cards.

Alternatively, customers can convert existing outstanding balances into EMIs through net banking or by visiting the nearest bank branch.

Credit Card: Eligibility

Eligibility for smart EMIs is contingent upon the customer's credit score. Once eligible, the purchase or outstanding balance is transformed into a loan, which can be repaid over a chosen duration.

Credit Card EMI: Process

The total amount is divided into equal installments, determined by the principal amount and the bank's interest rate on EMIs.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?