Direct link to order Aadhaar PVC card for you and your full family using single mobile number

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has brought in a more secured Aadhaar card called the Aadhaar PVC Card. Basically it is the same Aadhaar card that you possess, however the Aadhaar PVC Card has made physical carrying of it has more convenient and it comes with better security features.

UIDAI has said that now people can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with their Aadhaar. So, this means that one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family using a single mobile number.

Direct Link to order Aadhaar PVC Card online

You can click at this direct link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC to order Aadhaar PVC Card online for yourself and your family through your registered mobile number. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

What is the charge for getting Aadhaar PVC Card?

Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post. After receiving order for Aadhaar PVC Card from the resident UIDAI handovers printed Aadhaar Card to DoP within 5 working days (excluding the date of request).

