Aadhaar card update: List of all 64 functional Aadhaar Seva Kendra and their addresses

New Delhi: Aadhaar card, the 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India. Aadhaar card is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof.

Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set up exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) as a single-stop destination for all Aadhaar enrolment & update services to residents. The ASKs offer dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services to residents.

Here is the list of all 64 functional ASK along with their address.

S. No. City Name State/ UT ASK Address 1 Agra Uttar Pradesh 203-204, 2nd Floor, Corporate Park, Sanjay Place, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 2 Ahmedabad Gujarat 201-202, Shail Complex,opp Madhusudhan House,Behind Girish Cold drinks ,off C G Road Navrangpura,

Pincode:380009 3 Allahabad Uttar Pradesh Shop No. 2& 3, Upper basement floor of Triveni tower, 54E, PD Tandon road, Prayagraj-211001, Uttar Pradesh 4 Amritsar Punjab Plot No. XVII, near Navjot Public School, Batala Road, Amritsar, Punjab 5 Bengaluru Karnataka H.No. 36, Pattalamma Temple Road , Next to Pai Vista Convention Center, Near South End Circle, Bengaluru, Karnataka 6 Bengaluru Karnataka Grand Majestic Centre, No.12, 2nd Cross Road, SC Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bangalore, Karnataka 7 Bhagalpur Bihar PR Tower, RBSSS Road, Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur- 812001, Bihar 8 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh First Floor, Aashima Mall, Hoshangabad Road, Danish Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 9 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Plot No. 224, Smriti Tower, Zone - 1, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 10 Chandigarh Chandigarh Ground Floor, SCO - 57, 58, 59 Sector - 17A, Chandigar 11 Chennai Tamil Nadu Ten Square Mall, First Floor, Shop No. 228, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Koyembedu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 12 Daman Daman & Diu Dabhel Check Post, Chala to Daman Road, Village Dabhel, Daman District, Daman & Diu 13 Davangere Karnataka Vishal Arcade, Upper Ground Floor, # 828/1,2,2A,2C,2D, Bank of Baroda Building,

Opp. Aruna Theatre, P B Road, Davangere-577002 - Karnataka 14 Dehradun Uttarakhand Ground Floor, AD Tower, Niranjanpur, GMS Road (Near Nexa Showroom), Dehradun, Uttarakhand 15 Dehradun Uttarakhand Kailash Tower, 1st Floor Municipal no 22 New Road (Near Dwarka Crossing), Race Course, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 16 Delhi Delhi Lower Ground Floor, Akshardham Metro Station Building, Pandav Nagar, New Delhi 17 Delhi Delhi First Floor, Inderlok Metro Mall, Inderlok, New Delhi 18 Delhi Delhi B-1 & G-2, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Mohan Estate Metro Station, New Delhi 19 Dhanbad Jharkhand Univista Tower, 1st Floor, Sector - I, Saraidhela, Near Big Bazar, Dhanbad, Jharkhand 20 Dhanbad Jharkhand Sardar Patel Nagar, NR Hotel Kuber, Behind SSLNT College, Luby circular road, Hirapur, Dhanbad-826001, Jharkhand 21 Dharwad Karnataka Mandi Plaza, Shop-7, Ground Floor, Opp. K.C. Park Post Office, Haliyal Road, Dharwad – 580008 22 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Ground Floor, Thapar Plaza, NH - 91, Panchvati Colony, Sector-5, Daulatpura, Ghaziabad, U.P. - 201 009. 23 Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Second Floor, Above UBI Bank, Dubey Complex, Hanuman Mandir Road, Betiahata, Gorakhpur, U.P. - 273 001 24 Gonda Uttar Pradesh Ground Floor, Civil Lines, Ambedkar Chowk, Near SBI Bank, GONDA, U.P. - 271 001 25 Guwahati Assam 3rd Floor, Surekha Square, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam 26 Hisar Haryana 1st Floor, Metropolis Mall (opp. Vidyut Sadan), Delhi Road, Hisar, Haryana 27 Howrah West Bengal 2nd Floor, Webel IT Park, Ankurhati, PO: Makardah, : Howrah - 711409, Kolkata, West Bengal 28 Hubli Karnataka No. 127/IB, Classic Enclave, Chitguppi Park, Behind Kotak Mahindra Bank, Club Road, Hubli, Karnataka 29 Hyderabad Telangana Reliance Cyber Ville, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 30 Indore Madhya Pradesh Ground Floor, Abhay Prashal Complex, 10 Race Course Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 31 Jaipur Rajasthan 1st Floor, Orbit Mall, Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station, Jaipur, Rajasthan 32 Jammu J&K Ground Floor, Chanderbagha Municipal Community Center, Talab Tillo Area, Jammu – 180016 , J&K 33 Jodhpur Rajasthan Shop No. SF-15 to 18, 2nd Floor, Royal Ansal Plaza, Court Road, Jodhpur 34 Kashmiri Gate New Delhi Ground Floor, Eldeco Metro Mall, Lothian Road, Kashmere Gate Metro Station, New Delhi –110006 35 Kochi Kerala Ground Floor, Chakos Chambers, Pipeline Junction, NH Bypass, Civil Line Road, Palarivattom, Kochi, Kerala 36 Kolkata West Bengal Asyst Park, 37/1, GN Block, Sector-V, Bidhanagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 37 Kota Rajasthan 2nd Floor, Aakash Mall, Aerodrome Circle, Kota Airport Area, Kota, Rajasthan 38 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Ground Floor, Ratan Square, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lalbagh, Lucknow, UP 39 Ludhiana Punjab SCO 16, Sector 32A Main market, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana Punjab-141010. 40 Malda West Bengal Ground Floor, DRDC Building (DM Office), Malda, West Bengal 732101 41 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 313, Ground Floor, Delhi Road, Near Union Bank of India, Meerut City, Meerut, U.P. 42 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh A-17, Ground Floor, Commercial Building, Near ICICI Bank, Gandhi Nagar, Rampur Road, Moradabad – 244 001. 43 Mumbai Maharashtra Ground Floor, G-06, NIBR Corporate Park, 1 Aerocity, Safedpool, Sakinaka, Mumbai - 400072 44 Muzaffarpur Bihar First Floor, Purani Sabji Mandi, Main Road, Opp. Central Bank of India, Muzaffarpur – 842 001. 45 Mysuru Karnataka 532, Ground Floor, CCK Complex, Kalidasa Rd (Opp. Muda Complex), Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru, Karnataka 46 Mysuru Karnataka No. 25, First Floor, Kamakshi Hospital Road, Kuvempunlgara North, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, Karnataka 47 Nagpur Maharashtra Ground Floor, Bilquis Plaza, Passport Office Building, Sadiqabad, Mankapur, Nagpur, Maharshtra 48 Nadia West Bengal Ground Floor, Webel IT Park, Jahangirpur Mouza / Village under Deypara Gram Panchayat, Krishnanagar - I Subdivision, Nadia - 74llO 1, West Bengal 49 Patna Bihar 1st Floor, Sai Tower, New Dak Bunglow Road, Near Hotel Utsav, Patna, Bihar 50 Raipur Chhattisgarh T-9/10, Shyam Plaza, Pandri Bus Stand, Main Road, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 51 Ranchi Jharkhand 2nd Floor, Estate Plaza, Behind Mangal Tower, Near Kantatoli Chowk, Kokar Road, Ranchi, Jharkhand 52 Ranchi Jharkhand Galaxia Mall, 1st Floor, Near Piska Mor, Opp. Kali Mandir, Ratu Road, Ranchi, Jharkhand 53 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh Ground Floor, Panth Vihar, Opp. Sahiram Hospital, Hasanpur Chowk, Delhi Road, Saharanpur - 247 001. 54 Shillong Meghalaya House No. 24, 1st Floor, Opposite Rynjah Dispensary, Shillong-793006, Meghalaya 55 Shimla Himachal Pradesh C.K. Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Tutikandi, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 56 Silchar Assam Ground Floor, BIRENDRA BHAVAN, House No:113,VIVEKANANDA ROAD,SILCHAR–_788007, Assam 57 Siliguri West Bengal Ground floor, Mallar Mukherjee Building, Holding No. 22/19/18 S.B. Sarani Ward no. XI (Siliguri Municipal Crop.) Rajni Bagan (North), Siliguri, Pin-734001, West Bengal 58 Silvassa Dadra & Nagar Haveli Ground Floor, Shradha Complex, Near HDFC Bank, Silvasa 59 Surat Gujarat G7-8, Galaxy Enclave, Galaxy Circle, Green City Road, Pal Gam, Surat, Gujarat 395009 60 Surat Gujarat Upper Ground Floor - Shop No- 26 To 30. La Citadel Complex, Opposite Ganga Hotel, Near CNG Pump, Parvat Patiya Surat- 395010 61 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 2nd Floor, Neelambar, D 63/7, C4, Mahmoorganj, Varanasi - 221 010. 62 Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh 39-10-7, Opp Municipal Water Tank, Labbipet, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 63 Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 3rd Floor, Grand Palace, Lane 1, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 64 Warangal Telangana Kandakatla Gateway, KU Cross, Naimnagar, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Telangana

Residents can visit any convenient Aadhaar Seva Kendra for the following services:

Aadhaar Enrolment

Update of any Demographic Information in their Aadhaar - Name, Address, Gender, Date of Birth, Mobile number or Email Id

Update of Biometric data in their Aadhaar – Photo, Fingerprints and Iris Scans

Download & Print Aadhaar

These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country.