Odisha

Diwali Bonanza: Contractual employees of THIS state to get 25% hike

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of contractual employees. 

Diwali Bonanza: Contractual employees of THIS state to get 25% hike

New Delhi: In what could be a Diwali bonanza for thousands of employees, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday (November 4), announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of employees employed via third-party agencies on a contractual basis in various departments of the state government. 

The decision that came a day ahead of Diwali will benefit 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government, according to an official statement. The move will put an additional burden of Rs 100 crore annually on the government. 

"Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concern departments where they are working," said a statement issued by the Chief Miniter`s office (CMO). 

"The Chief Minister also directed for stern action against the agencies/companies for neglecting the deposit of such Statutory payments," the statement added. Also Read: Muhurat Trading 2021: Check five stock recommendations that could give up to 36% returns

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to grant a maximum of 12 days leave annually. He has also advised concerned authorities to take an early decision regarding the provisions of maternity leaves to pregnant women. Also Read: Microsoft president says tech sector must compromise with regulators, downplays metaverse 'hype'

