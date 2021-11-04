Muhurat Trading 2021: Check five stock recommendations that could give up to 36% returns

New Delhi: Muhurat Trading 2021 will begin today at 6:15 pm, providing an hour to investors to buy and stocks on the auspicious day of Diwali. The trading session will end at 7:15 pm.

With Indian markets performing fairly well in the ongoing financial year, Muhurat Trading 2021 could be the right time for first-time investors to kickstart their stock market investment journey.

Here are the top stock recommendations that could give up to 36% returns in the coming 12 months:

1. BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)

According to HDFC Securities Ltd, BPCL could provide a 36% return in one year. The brokerage firm has set a target of Rs 490-540 on the stock that is currently trading at Rs 416, an upside of up to 36%. HDFC Securities Ltd has set a stop loss target of Rs 490- Rs 540.

2. Federal Bank

HDFC Securities Ltd also has a Buy rating for Federal Bank with a target of Rs 115-122, an upside of 19%. The brokerage firm has set a stop loss at Rs 82.60 on the stock. According to ZeeBusiness, the stock is “trading above all key moving averages on both daily and weekly charts.” This suggests that the stock could keep its upward momentum going.

3. KEC International

Axis Securities has a buy rating on KEC International with a target of Rs 535-565. Currently, the stock is trading at about Rs 452, which means that investors can make a 25% profit on the target price. The brokerage firm has set a stop loss at 440-410.

4. State Bank of India

State Bank of India has also received a buy rating from Axis Securities. The brokerage firm has set a target of Rs 600 on the stock, an upside of 15%. Stop-loss is set at Rs 450-425 on the SBI by Axis Securities. Also Read: After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre

5. Ashok Leyland

Axis Securities has set a buy rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 165-170 and a stop loss of Rs 125-115. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 144, meaning that investors could rake in 18% profit if it hits the expected target price. Also Read: Petrol Price Today: Petrol falls to Rs 103.97, diesel drops to Rs 86.67 in Delhi, check price in your city

(Disclaimer: The views/suggestions/advice expressed here in this article are solely by investment experts. Zee News English suggests its readers to consult with their investment advisers before making any financial decision.)

Live TV

#mute