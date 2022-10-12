Diwali Gift! Central govt approves BONUS for non-gazetted railway employees

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the grant of Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (ad-hoc bonus) to non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. The meeting chaired by PM Modi was held today on October 12.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951/- for 78 days. The above amount has been paid to various categories viz. Track maintainers, Drivers & Guards, Station masters, Supervisors, Technician, Technician Helper, controller, Pointsmen, Ministerial staff & other Group ‘C’ staff.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs. 1832.09 crore. The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post Covid-19 challenges.

The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.