Diwali Gift: From Governments to businessmen, how festive bonus is panning out this year

Diwali is around the corner and with the festive fever at its peak, every individual is hoping to get something as a Diwali gift this year as well. While employees hope for cash or an attractive gift from their employer, just like every year, some businessmen are making headlines for their munificent Diwali gifts.

Savji Dholakia: The Gujarati businessman who was awarded Padma Shri, often hits headlines during Diwali. The owner of Hare Krishna Exporters is known for gifting cars, jewellery boxes and flats to his employees. According to various reports, Dholakia has selected 1,665 people for special Diwali gifts this year based on their annual performance. In 2021, Dholakia gave Fiat Punto cars, flats and gold jewellery to selected employees. Of these 1,665 employees, 400 will be given houses while 1,265 will get cars and jewellery boxes.

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi: A Chennai-based businessman, who is the owner of Chalani Jewellery, is being termed as Savji Dholakia of Tamil Nadu. The businessman has decided to gift cars and bikes worth 1.2 crores to his employees this year as Diwali gifts. Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. Jayanthi said that his staff is just like his family and he wants these gifts to act as an encouragement for their work and add something special to their lives.

PLB for Indian Railways Employees: The Central Government has already distributed a productivity linked bonus to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee was Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

Gujarat Government's Gift to Citizens: The Gujarat government has announced to give two free-LPG cylinders to around 38 lakh beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana in the state. The government will transfer the cylinder cost directly to their bank accounts. The government also announced to reduce VAT on CNG and PNG, thus bringing down the CNG price by Rs 7 per kg and PNG price by Rs 6 per SCM. State Education Minister and Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani termed it a Diwali gift for the citizens.

Cash Bonus and Gifts: Companies across India and even small retailers gift their employees on Diwali to bring happiness and smile on the faces of their staff. These gifts include cash as Diwali bonus and other day-to-day items and decorative things.