Dhanteras 2022: 5 things that people consider inauspicious and don't buy them

New Delhi: Dhanteras, largely celebrated in North and West India, is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables.

Experts opine that investment demand are usually big driver during this Dhanteras. Gold has always proved that it is the safest bet whether the economy is in reeling under recession or suffering the brunt of inflation or when times are uncertain.

However, it is popularly believed, or being practised as conventions that people usually do not buy certain things during Dhanteras.

Here are 5 things that people don't buy during Dhanteras.

Iron

Usually people don’t buy iron or products, utensils made up of iron during Dhanteras.

Steel

Steel is also considered inauspicious during Dhanteras. Hence many people avoid buying steel utensils or items during Dhanteras, and instead opt for utensils made of copper or brass.

Glass

Glassware or items made up of glass are also considered inauspicious during Dhanteras. In conventional belief, rahu is associated with glass hence they avoid buying it during Dhanteras. So many crockery enthusiasts drop their purchase and keep it for some other time.

Sharp objects

It is a common belief that one should not buy sharp objects during Dhanteras. So things like knives, scissors, and other sharp objects are usually avoided while doing Dhanteras shopping.

Oil/Ghee

It is a customary practice among people that they don’t buy oil or Ghee during Dhanteras. They usually make sure that the house has enough back up of the supply so that families don’t have to purchase oil or ghee on Dhanteras.

(DISCLAIMER: The article does not propagate superstition. It is just a compilation of 5 things that as per conventional belief, or customary practices and people stay away from buying them during Dhanteras.)