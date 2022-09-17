NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Does UIDAI get your financial information when you link your bank a/c, shares, mobile with your Aadhaar card? Here is what the Aadhaar body says

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has tweeted regarding the most common confusion/myth around data security and privacy of financial transactions.

Sep 17, 2022

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has tweeted regarding the most common confusion/myth around data security and privacy of financial transactions.

One of the most common questions that people often ask is whether UIDAI get your financial information when you link your bank a/c, shares, mobile with your Aadhaar card or not. Under #AadhaarMythBusters campaign, UIDAI has tried to bust the myth around data security and privacy.

"UIDAI only authenticates/verifies your identity through your Aadhaar and does not keep information related to any financial transactions," UIDAI tweeted.

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

Recently, UIDAI along with ISRO and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has developed this portal, using which you can easily get information about the nearby Aadhaar center. You can do so from the comfort of your home, without having to physically check for nearby Aadhaar centers.

 

