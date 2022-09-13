NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
4 new Aadhaar related services now available on UMANG app --Check them out

For the convenience of Aadhaar card users, UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services. 

Sep 13, 2022

New Delhi: UMANG app, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.

"My #Aadhaar on the #UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services! Get more information by downloading the UMANG App now; give a missed call to 97183-97183," tweeted UMANG App India.

Here are 4 new services available on UMANG app under My Aadhaar

Verify Aadhaar: Citizens can use this service to check status of Aadhaar

Check Status of Enrolment or update request

Verify Mobile and email registered with Aadhaar

Retrieve EID/Aadhaar Number: Use this service to find out Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID (EID)

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

