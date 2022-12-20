EPFO alert ahead of New Year: NEVER deposit money via THESE means

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has alerted the PF subscribers regarding fraudsters who are lurking around in the online media to target vulnerable people. EPFO has alerted that PF subscribers should never deposit money through Whatsapp and social media.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said that it never asks for personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account, OTP over phone, social media, Whatsapp etc.

This means that if someone is being contacted for PF related work and is being enquired about the above mentioned details, one shoud deal very carefully --it could be a potential scam.

The PF regulatory body tweeted, "EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media."

#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media.#amritmahotsav #alert #StaySafe #stayalert pic.twitter.com/yQAjVWzmqh — EPFO (@socialepfo) December 11, 2022

EPFO is India’s principal organization responsible for offering social security coverage to the organised sector workforce under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The retirement fund body last month said that the net enrollment during the month of September was 21.85% higher than the monthly average recorded during the last fiscal.

"As per data, around 2861 new establishments have started complying under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ensuring social security cover to their employees,” said the Ministry of Labour & Employment.