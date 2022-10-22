EPFO announces Diwali Bonus for THESE employees; check details

New Delhi: Before Diwali, presents and bonuses are pouring down on government and non-government employees. The most recent entry on the list is the EPFO workforce. Before the holiday season, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) announced a Diwali Bonus for its staff. The social security organisation announced this week that it will provide a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to all of its Group "C" and Group "B" (non-gazetted) employees.

The qualified EPFO employees would receive PLB in the amount of 60 days' salary as part of this incentive, up to a maximum of Rs 13,806. According to the document, "Approval of the Competent Authority for Grant of Advance Against the Productivity Linked Bonus for the Eligible Group C and Group B (Non-Gazetted) Employees of Employees' Provident Fund Organization for the Year 2021-22 is Conveyed Herewith against the Productivity Linked Bonus equal to 60 (Sixty) Days' Wages Subject to the Maximum of Rs 13,806 to the Eligible Group C and Group B (Non-Gazetted).

The social security organisation also stated that in order for the advance to be paid, each eligible employee must submit an assurance that "the advance will be adjusted against the PLB due for the year 2021–2022 and any excess payment detected towards PLB for the year 2021–2022 would be refunded forthwith."

Just a few days before Diwali 2022, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization will publish the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for eligible Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) employees.

The regular Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) personnel, whether temporary or permanent, will be entitled to receive the bonus if they were in service on a pro-rata basis and also on the final day of March of 2021–2022, according to the circular from the EPFO. However, departmental casual, contract and extra employees will not be qualified for the incentive.