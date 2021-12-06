EPFO credits 8.50% interest to 22.55 crore subscribers for FY 2020-21, here's how to check if you got it or not

New Delhi: Giving the much needed joy ahead of the New Year to lakhs of PF subscribers, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has already begun the process of crediting 8.50 percent interest to provident fund accounts for the financial year 2020-21.

The EPFO via its official twitter handle has said that 22.55 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21.

It is most likely that you have already got credited with the 8.5% interest in your PF Account. PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

It may be recalled that in March 2021, the EPFO apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees decided to fix 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2020-21 at its meeting in Srinagar.

"The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recommended 8.50 per cent annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members'' accounts for the financial year 2020-21," a labour ministry statement said.

As per the practice, the CBT decision on interest rate is being to the finance ministry for concurrence. Now, after getting the finance ministry''s nod, the 8.5 per cent rate of interest for this fiscal would be credited into the EPFO subscribers.

