EPFO: Here's how to change PF nomination online

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a retirement fund, includes a number of online features on its website that give members easy access to a variety of services. Identifying a nominee is one of these features.

By logging into the EPFO website, epfindia.gov.in, all EPFO members can submit EPF and EPS nominations digitally. This is accomplished by submitting a fresh PF nomination. EPFO members can accomplish this on their own, without the involvement of a third party, and in a straightforward manner via the EPFO website.

It used to be done manually once the employer submitted Form 2 to the EPFO. Making the process online, on the other hand, has made many people's life easier. This can be done by login into the UAN portal and selecting 'Edit Nomination Details' with your UAN and password.

"#EPF Members can file fresh nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination," EPFO said on its official Twitter handle, explaining how to amend EPF/PF nomination online. The name of the PF nominee indicated in the most recent PF nomination would be deemed final, whilst the previous PF nomination will be considered cancelled by the PF account holder upon the submission of a new PF nomination.

Visit EPFO's official website, epfindia.gov.in, to log in;

Navigate to 'Service' and select the 'For Employees' tab from the drop-down menu;

Then, in Services, go to the 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)' tab.

Use your UAN and password to log in;

Under the 'Manage' tab, select 'E-Nomination.'

To change your family declaration, select 'Yes.'

Select 'Add Family Details' from the drop-down menu;

To disclose the total amount of shares, go to 'Nomination Details.'

After you've made your declaration, click 'Save EPF Nomination.'

To generate an OTP, click on 'E-sign.'

An OTP will be issued to the phone number associated with your Aadhaar card.

Send in your OTP;

EPFO has now received your E-nomination.

EPFO members should be aware that they can nominate more than one PF nominee in the e-nomination, and that no more physical documents are necessary after submitting the EPF, EPS nomination online.

