New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation had in February announced a hike in the interest rate from 8.15 percent to 8.25 percent for the financial year 2023-24.

Ever since EPFO's announcement, members have been eagerly waiting for the interest rates to be credited into their account.

On April 22, In an EPFO Quiz poster, a member had asked the retirement fund body regarding the disbursal of interest credit on the PF account, to which EPFO responded saying that the process is in pipeline.

"Sir my question is when EPFO interest of subscribers FY-2023-24 will be credited? This will improve the image of EPFO & subscribers will bless the Central Govt," asked Twitter user Sukumar Das.

EPFO responded saying, "Dear member, The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest."

Know how to check EPF account balance online:

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance