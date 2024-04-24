EPFO Interest Rate For FY 2023-24: When Will It Be Credited? Check What EPFO Has Said To Member's Response
EPFO's decision to hike PF interest rate for the FY 23-34 fiscal has several members waiting for the amount to be credited into their passbook.
New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation had in February announced a hike in the interest rate from 8.15 percent to 8.25 percent for the financial year 2023-24.
Ever since EPFO's announcement, members have been eagerly waiting for the interest rates to be credited into their account.
On April 22, In an EPFO Quiz poster, a member had asked the retirement fund body regarding the disbursal of interest credit on the PF account, to which EPFO responded saying that the process is in pipeline.
"Sir my question is when EPFO interest of subscribers FY-2023-24 will be credited? This will improve the image of EPFO & subscribers will bless the Central Govt," asked Twitter user Sukumar Das.
EPFO responded saying, "Dear member, The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest."
Know how to check EPF account balance online:
Log on to epfindia.gov.in
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account
How to check EPF balance through UMANG App
Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO.
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance
