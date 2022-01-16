EPFO Withdrawal: Here’s how to cash out money twice from your PF account

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its subscribers to withdraw double money from their PF account, keeping a view of the unexpected expenses they are facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision has been taken to provide a sigh of relief to subscribers who are facing financial troubles amid the pandemic. Subscribers can use the online facility to withdraw PF money. Using the online portal, PF money will come into the accounts of subscribers in a few hours, if not days.

EPFO ​​had allowed subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advances twice amid the 2nd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the rising cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, EPFO has continued offering the withdraw of non-refundable advance two times for the subscribers.

This means that in cases of Covid-19 emergencies, EPFO subscribers can easily withdraw advances from their PF accounts twice. Previously, the government allowed investors to withdraw the advance just once.

The special facility is provided to subscribers facing medical emergencies. Moreover, the fund is transferred in a matter of hours.

Steps to withdraw PF advance for Covid-19 treatments:

Step 1: Visit the member e-service portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epiindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Step 2: Log in to the PF account by using UAN and password, followed by Captcha code verification.

Step 3: Go to the Online Services section.

Step 4: Select your claim (Form-31, 19, 10C and 10D).

Step 5: Enter details such as name, date of birth and last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

Step 6: Enter your bank account number and click on 'verify'.

Step 7: Share the 'Certificate of Undertaking'.

Step 8: Select 'PF Advance (Form 31)'.

Step 9: Select the 'Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)' form.

Step 10: Enter the required amount.

Step 11: Upload the scanned copy of the cancelled cheque and address proof. Also Read: HDFC, SBI hike fixed deposit interest rates, right time to invest in FDs?

Step 12: Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Also Read: Apple directed to allow dating apps to accept 3rd party payments, tech giant to appeal in higher court

