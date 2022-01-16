HDFC, SBI hike fixed deposit interest rates, right time to invest in FDs?

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank, the two of the country’s largest banks, have revised interest rates offered on fixed deposit investments. The country’s largest public-sector bank, SBI, has increased the interest rate on fixed deposits by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent.

The state-owned bank has increased the interest rate on FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to receive 0.50 per cent more interest rate on FD investments.

Senior citizens making investments in FD with a tenure of 1 year to less than 2 years will now receive interest at 5.60 per cent, 0.10% more than the previous rate of 5.50 per cent, according to the SBI website.

The interest rates on SBI FD policies of other tenure remains unchanged. The latest rate is applicable on FDs below Rs 2 crore, and is effective from Saturday, January 15, 2022.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on FDs for a few tenors by 5 to 10 basis points. The revised FD rates are applicable on FDs worth less than Rs 2 crore and are effective from January 12, 2021.

“Great News! Improved Fixed Deposit interest rates for tenure 3 years 1 day to 5 years on amount <2 Cr w.e.f 12th January, 2022. Book an HDFC Bank FD Now: hdfcbk.io/3ZXV3CKLGJnA *T&C apply. Rates are subject to change,” HDFC Bank said in a notification sent to customers via SMS.

Here are the latest HDFC Bank FD rates:

FD with a tenure between 2 years 1 day and 3 years: 5.2%.

FD with a tenure between 3 year 1 day and 5 years: 5.4%.

FD with a tenure between 5 years 1 day and 10 years: 5.6.

