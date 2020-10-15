EPFO's WhatsApp service redressed subscribers' grievances during COVID-19 pandemic; details here

New Delhi: EPFO has recently launched a WhatsApp-based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism under its Nirbadh initiatives to ensure seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new grievance redressal mechanism, using Whatsapp, has gained immense popularity amongst EPFO's stakeholders, said a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

So far, EPFO has redressed more than 1,64,040 grievances and queries through WhatsApp. This has led to declining in the registration of grievances/queries on social media like Facebook /Twitter by 30% and on EPFiGMS (EPFO’s online grievance resolution portal) by 16% since the launch of WhatsApp helpline numbers.

This facility has been given in addition to the various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media pages, Facebook and Twitter, and a dedicated 24x7 call centre.

With WhatsApp emerging as a huge platform for communication in India, the EPFO initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with regional offices at a personalized level adhering to the one-to-one guidance principle.

The new facility will ensure prompt and secure services to subscribers from the comfort of their homes.

WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any stakeholders can simply file a grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained.

Dedicated WhatsApp Helpline numbers of all regional offices are available on the homepage of EPFO’s official website. The helpline aims to make the subscribers self-reliant by taking digital initiatives of EPFO to the last mile, thereby reducing dependence on intermediaries.

To ensure the expeditious resolution of the grievance and reply to the queries raised on WhatsApp, each regional office has been equipped with a dedicated team of experts.

The move is expected to drastically reduce the need for the subscribers to physically visit EPFO’s offices, thereby, facilitating social distancing in EPFO’s workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.