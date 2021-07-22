Explained – How to check PF balance online without UAN number

New Delhi: EPFO offers its subscribers assured fixed return on provident fund (PF) while the tax exemption on PF amount makes it an attractive choice for investors, who are believer of traditional investment instruments.

EPF account balance can be checked by PF subscribers in four different ways --ONLINE, through UMANG App, through SMS and through MISSED Call. The members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899. EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

However, if you don't know your UAN, you can still check your EPF account balance. You can do so in few easy steps. Here is how to EPF account balance ONLINE without UAN,

Visit EPFO official website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.

Now press “click here to know your PF balance” link.

The EPFO link will take you to a new page.

You will land up on epfoservices.in.epfo.

Now, enter your state.

Mention the EPF office.

Enter your establishment code.

Punch in your PF account number, name and registered mobile number.

Click on the acknowledgment box and press “I agree”.

Now you can see your PF balance.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees in its last meeting had decided to fix 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2020-21 at its meeting in Srinagar.

Live TV

#mute