Facing Aadhaar Card issues? Fix it by calling THIS number

New Delhi: If you have an issue with your Aadhar Card, you may now resolve it by just contacting a number. Aadhaar card holders face a slew of issues with their cards, which you can now resolve by dialling the 1947 number. This number was revealed by UIDAI in a tweet. This number can assist you in 12 different languages.

UIDAI tweeted that all Aadhaar-related issues will now be handled with a single phone call. Aadhaar Helpline 1947 is available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, and Urdu, according to the tweet. #Dial1947ForAadhaar You have the option of communicating in your preferred language.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has issued this number which is 1947. This number is also very easy to remember because it represents the year the country gained independence.

This 1947 number is a toll-free number that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on IVRS mode throughout the year. This institution also has contact centre representatives available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Monday through Saturday). Representatives are also accessible on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aadhaar Enrollment Centers, Aadhaar Number Status after Enrollment, and other Aadhaar-related information are available through this helpline number. Aside from that, if someone's Aadhar card is misplaced or has not yet arrived in the mail, information can be accessed via this service.

Make PVC Aadhaar in this way

1. You must visit the UIDAI website to obtain a new Aadhaar PVC card.

2. Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' in the 'My Aadhaar' section.

3. After that, you must input your Aadhaar number (12 digits), Virtual ID (16 digits), or Aadhaar Enrollment ID (28 digits) (EID).

4. Now you must type in the security code or captcha and click Send OTP to receive an OTP.

5. After that, enter the OTP that was sent to the registered cell phone.

6. You will now see a glimpse of the Aadhar PVC Card.

7. After that, you should select one of the payment options listed below.

8.After that, you'll be taken to the payment page, where you'll be required to deposit a fee of Rs 50.

9.The order process for your Aadhar PVC card will be completed once you have paid the payment.

