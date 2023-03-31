Fact Check: Do Consumers Need To Update Their Electricity Bills By Contacting Provided Helpline Number To Avoid Disconnection?

New Delhi: Customers have been receiving letters allegedly from ministry of power, urging them to update their electricity bill immediately to avoid power connection getting disconnected. It asks them to call on the given number to speak to their helpline representative. Moreover, it warns consumer that their power connections be cut tonight in case of failing to update the bill. PIB fact check has confirmed that these are fake and has tweeted that “Ministry of power has not issued this letter”. It further warned consumers to be cautious while sharing their personal & financial information.

The fake letter sent to consumers by in disguise of ministry of power said: “Dear consumer, Your electricity power connection will be disconnected tonight 09:00 pm. Because your previous month bill has not updated, please immediately call our electricity officer Mr Devesh Joshi….To update your bill call our electricity helpline number”.

Scammers use different mechanism to dupe customers into their traps and siphone off money from their accounts. It’s very important to double check any website link, number, and messages in order to ensure safety and security online. Public authorities regularly urge to customers to not share their personal details like account number, OTPs, passwords, so on. It’s become very easy for hackers and scammers to peep into the account holder and transfer money by using sensitive and personal details.

As a customer, you must have to be cautious and vigilant while using online mediums. You have to double check the websites and links before giving any personal details.

What to do if you become a victim of cybercrime?

You have to immediately report or file an fIR in case you become the victim of cyberfraud. You can dial to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Helpline Number – 1930 to register any complaint about cyber fraud.

How to report cyber crime complaints online:

1. Go to www.cybercrime.gov.in

2. Click on ‘File a complaint’.

3. Tap on the ‘Report other cybercrime button’.

4. Then, you need to enter the required details including name, email, phone number, etc.

5. An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number that you need to enter and then the submit button.

6. After that, you can report the details of cybercrime you want in the form.