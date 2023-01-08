FACT CHECK: Does writing anything on the bank currency notes make them invalid? Here's truth

New Delhi: We always remain concern that writing on our currency notes of Rs 100, 200, 500 and 2000 would make them invalid. This kind of rumours time to time fan by reports and messages on social media platforms. Recently, a message has been circulating in the last few days that claimed about the Reserve Bank of India's new guidelines on currency notes making scribbling on them prohibited. According to that message, writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender.

Press Bureau of India (PIB) in its fact check denied any such new guideline released by Reserve Bank of India. It debunked the fake message claiming scribbling on currency notes would make them invalid.

PIB confirms that bank notes with scribbling are not invalid and continue to be legal tender. It means you can use or take those currency notes which have scribbling on them. They don’t become invalid and banks won’t deny to accept them.

However, it further informs that under the clean note policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them and reduces their life.

BHIM UPI has now official WhatsApp Channel

PIB in its fact check also found that BHIM UPI has now an official WhatsApp channel that will help users to stay updated with latest features and offers. Customers need to drop a ‘Hi’ on +918291119191 to avail the service.

That's found true in PIB fact check. Several users have received the messages regarding BHIM UPI WhatsApp channel on mobile phones via SMSes.