Twitter UI overhaul: Easy swipe right/left, long form tweets, more is coming soon, Elon Musk

New Delhi: Twitter head Elon Musk has informed Twitter users that the first part of UI overhaul is coming on the micoblogging site this week. It will allow users to easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, which he had earlier announced to come on the platform. He further informed that bookmark buttom, which is de facto silent like on Tweet details will be explained a week later.

Twitter will soon allow long form tweets from early next month, according to Elon Musk.

“Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb.” Elon Musk tweeted on January 8, 2023.

Twitter plans to expand political ads soon

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is planning to "expand" the political advertising it allows "in the coming weeks". The platform made the announcement from its Twitter Safety account, saying: "Today, we`re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks.



"Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter." Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform's announcement.



While one user said, "this is actually a good call at Twitter. Kinda shocking", another commented, "translation: Advertisers don`t want to advertise on here anymore so we`re just gonna let the alt-right advertise whatever".



Meanwhile, in November 2019, Twitter officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform, weeks after former CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the theAmicro-blogging site would no longer allow those ads.

