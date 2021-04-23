हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Demonetisation

Fact check: Exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens extended?

The viral message claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended.

Fact check: Exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens extended?
File photo: Old demonetised currency notes

New Delhi: Lately a viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding exchange of old demonetised currency notes.

The viral message claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended.

Busting the truth behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that the news is actually false.

“A #FAKE order issued in the name of @RBI claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended.  The exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017,” PIB wrote on twitter.

How to get messages fact-checked

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DemonetisationPIB fact checkblack money
Next
Story

IBA asks banks to reduce working hours: THESE 4 services will continue

Must Watch

PT14M43S

PM Modi holds a meeting with the CMs regarding the COVID situation, gave necessary instructions