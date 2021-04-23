Fact check: Exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens extended?

New Delhi: Lately a viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding exchange of old demonetised currency notes.

The viral message claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended.

Busting the truth behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that the news is actually false.

“A #FAKE order issued in the name of @RBI claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended. The exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017,” PIB wrote on twitter.

A #FAKE order issued in the name of @RBI claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended. #PIBFactCheck The exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017. pic.twitter.com/kSCCIJCDNR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2021

How to get messages fact-checked

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.