File GST returns by Sunday, or else…: CBIC reminds taxpayers about deadline

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has pointed out that the last date to file for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for the month of February 2022 is on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The department has asked the taxpayers to file the returns before the deadline to avoid any penalties.

Taking it to Twitter, CBIC has urged non-resident GST taxpayers to file their monthly GSTR-5 returns by the due date. The department also reminded the taxpayers that they will have to pay an additional late fee and interest for missing the deadline.

Attention GST Taxpayers who are not under QRMP Scheme! File your monthly GSTR-3B Return for the month of February, 2022 by March 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/NNZ3j8ATIZ — CBIC (@cbic_india) March 19, 2022

In the social media post, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs department also noted that taxpayers, other than ones who opted for the quarterly return filing system, are required to file GSTR 3B for the month of February by March 20.

“Attention GST Taxpayers who are not under QRMP Scheme! File your monthly GSTR-3B Return for the month of February 2022 by March 20, 2022,” CBIC said in a post on Twitter.

The remainder was for Online Information and Database Access or Retrieval (OIDAR) service suppliers. “Availing fraudulent input tax credit may get you in trouble,” the authority pointed out.

In the past few months, the CBIC has taken a slew of steps administrative against cracking down on bogus invoices for input tax credit related irregularities. The move is helping the authority to increase the Central government's tax collection.

In the month of February 2022, the revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) jumped to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, a hike of 18 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, the gross GST revenue collected stood at Rs 1,33,026 crore.

