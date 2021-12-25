File ITR and win Royal Enfield Bullet! Centre-run CSC launches special offer, check details

New Delhi: The Common Service Centre (CSC) has rolled out a unique offer wherein it’s offering village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) a chance to win Royal Enfield Bullet. To participate in the offer, VLEs will have to file income tax returns (ITRs) of more than 1000 taxpayers before December 31, 2021.

CSC took to Twitter to announce the special offer for VLEs. “ATTENTION VLEs!! File 1000 ITR By December 31, 2021, And Win A ROYAL ENFIELD BULLET and Also Earn More Than Rs. 1 LAKH Commission...Last date for filing ITR - December 31, 2021,” CSC said on the microblogging platform.

VLEs registered with CSCs are also eligible for receiving commissions worth more than Rs 1 lakh by filing ITRs of taxpayers for the financial year 2020-21 by December 31, 2021.

For the unversed, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology manages Common Service Centres in India. The aim of CSC is to provide internet related services to every nook and cranny of the country. CSCs appoint village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to carry out the functioning in their own villages.

With the special offer, the government is aiming to ramp up the ITR filing process for FY21. According to the Income Tax department, more than 4 crore taxpayers have filed income tax returns.

The department said that more than 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days to December 21. The department also recently revealed that 8.7 lakh returns were filed on December 21 alone. Also Read: Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check important dates

According to CSC, more than 25 lakh taxpayers are expected to file their income tax returns for FY21 via its 75,000+ centres spread across India. One VLE who files more than 1000 ITRs before the deadline will be selected at random to win Royal Enfield Bullet. Also Read: ITR Filing: Here's why you should file tax returns even if your salary is non-taxable

