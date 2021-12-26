Filed Income Tax Returns? Here's how to e-Verify ITR via Aadhaar OTP

New Delhi: Every earning individual is required to file Income Tax Returns (ITR), which is a form that records their annual income to the Income-Tax department. You or any taxpayer can use the form to disclose your income, expenses, tax deductions, and investments, among other things. The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2021-22 is approaching, and those who have not yet done so should be aware that the deadline is December 31, 2021. IT can be submitted in two ways: offline and online. The Income Tax Department offers the option of filing an income tax return electronically (e-filing).

To complete the return filing procedure, you must e-verify the ITR after it has been filed. According to the IRS, an ITR is considered invalid if it is not verified within the timeframe specified. The most easy and quick approach to validate your ITR is through e-Verification. On the e-Filing site, both registered and non-registered users can use the e-Verify service.

You can e-Verify your Income Tax Return through one of several methods. Digital Signature Certificate, Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (using bank account / demat account), Electronic Verification Code (using Bank ATM - offline method), and Net Banking are all options for e-Verification.

If you have already submitted your ITR and want to e-verify it using Aadhaar OTP, make sure your mobile phone is linked to Aadhaar. Additionally, be certain that your PAN is connected to your Aadhaar number.

How to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:

Step 1: Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in to access your e-filing account.

Step 2: Under quick links, select the e-Verify Return option.

Step 3: Select I would want to verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar and click Continue on the e-Verify screen.

Step 4: Select the I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details checked on the Aadhaar OTP screen, then click Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Click Validate after entering the 6-digit OTP sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Step 6: It should be remembered that the OTP will only be valid for 15 minutes. You will be given three chances to enter the correct OTP. On the screen, you'll notice an OTP expiry countdown timer that will notify you when the OTP will expire. A new OTP will be generated and sent when you click Resend OTP.

Step 7: A page containing a success message and a Transaction ID is presented. Please keep the Transaction ID on hand for future use. A confirmation message will also be sent to the email address and mobile number you provided on the e-Filing portal.

