THIS Bank Announces 9.01% FD Interest Rate For Senior Citizens, 8.41% For Others From 24 March 2023

New Delhi: Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday announced revision in the bank's Fixed Deposit (FD) rates giving attractive rate of interest to both senior citizens and general public. The new FD rates of Fincare Small Finance Bank is effective from today (Thursday 24 March 2023).

"Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an attractive interest rate of 9.01% for senior citizens and 8.41% for normal individuals on its Fixed Deposits (FDs). These rates are the best in the industry and are effective from 24th March 2023," Fincare SFB said in a statement.

The FDs are available for flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Customers can choose from different options, such as regular, tax-saving, and cumulative deposit, to suit their individual needs, said Fincare SFB.

It added, "Fincare SFB understands the importance of financial planning for the elderly and introduced this special rate for senior citizens to help them earn more on their savings. The bank also aims to encourage more individuals to save and invest by offering a competitive interest rate of 8.41% for general citizens."

"Fincare Small Finance bank offers a wide range of products, including current and savings account, loan against gold, loan against property, in addition to competitive interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits. Transactions supported by the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) are another service provided by the Bank. The Bank plans to meet the financial needs of a wide range of clientele offering a ‘Smart’ banking experience," the bank said in a statement.

As of 31st March 2022, the Fincare Small Finance Bank accounted for over 32 Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of more than 12,000 people.