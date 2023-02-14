New Delhi: Fincare Small Finance Bank has announced that it has increased in its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates, effective 13-Feb-2023.

With the revised rates, Fincare FD customers can earn up to 8.11% on their savings, and senior citizens can earn up to 8.71% with a minimum deposit of Rs 5000, said Fincare Small Finance Bank.

"Fincare Small Finance Bank is delighted to announce an increase in its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates, effective 13-Feb-2023. This move is aimed at offering customers a boost to their savings portfolio," said a bank statement.

Customers can visit a Fincare Small Finance Bank branch or log in to internet banking or mobile app to avail the increased FD rates. A trained representative is available to guide customers and help them make informed decisions about their saving and investment choices.

Fincare Small Finance bank offers a wide range of products, including current and savings account, loan against gold, loan against property, in addition to competitive interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits. Transactions supported by the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) are another service provided by the Bank. The Bank plans to meet the financial needs of a wide range of clientele offering a ‘Smart’ banking experience.

"As of 31st March 2022, the bank serves 32+ Lakh customers in 19 States/UT and has a workforce of 12,000+," the bank said.