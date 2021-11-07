Fixed Deposit Alert! Yes Bank changes FD rates, check latest interest rates

New Delhi: Yes Bank has revised the interest rates that the private lender offers its fixed deposit (FDO) customers. The rates have been changed for both regular and senior citizen customers. The latest FD rates will be applicable from November 3, 2021.

Currently, the bank offers short-term FDs that mature in a minimum of seven days to long-term FDs that provide returns in a maximum of 10 years. With the latest revision, Yes Bank is offering a 3.25% interest rate on fixed deposits with a seven to 14 days tenure.

Customers will get a 3.5% interest rate on the FDs maturing in 15 to 45 days while they will get returns at a 4% interest rate on their deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days. For FDs, maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months, customers will get returns at a 4.5% interest rate.

Yes Bank is offering a 5% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in six months to less than nine months. Moreover, bank customers can get a 5.25% interest rate on FDs that mature in a period of nine months to less than one year.

The bank is offering an attractive interest rate of 6% on deposits maturing in one year to less than three years. Moreover, for FDs maturing in three years to less than or equal to 10 years, Yes Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25% to customers.

The above interest rates are applicable on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. The rates are effective from November 3, 2021. Senior citizens can enjoy a better interest rate on FDs by 50 basis points. Also Read: WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Communities feature to come soon; here’s how it will benefit you

This means that if regular customers are getting 6% interest rates on FDs maturing in one year to less than three years, then senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.5% on such term deposits. Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman hails COVID-19 vax drive, abrogation of Article 370 after BJP meet

