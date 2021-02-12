Forget long ATM queue! Know how to deposit and withdraw cash from SBI ADWM machine

New Delhi: If you have been visiting ATM for withdrawing cash, your options are now wider. State Bank of India customers can deposit as well as withdraw cash from the Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM).

State Bank of India had tweeted:

Why stand in ATM queue when you have ADWM to your rescue? Use our ADWM and withdraw cash quickly.#ADWM #CashWithdrawal #ATMTransaction #SBI #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/Ypb1RjxErz — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 22, 2020

The SBI Cash Deposit Machine, better known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) is an ATM like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card. You can use this machine to instantly credit your account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt also gives you your updated account balance.

Customers can also use the machine to withdraw money. Here is how to do it.

Find SBI ADWM in your locality.



Take your debit card along.



Insert debit card into the ADWM and select 'banking' option.



Choose your preferred language.



Press the next button.



Enter your ATM PIN number.



Now select 'Cash Withdrawal' from the options.



Select your amount.



SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine will disburse the money.

SBI ADWM machine users must know that the per transaction limit is Rs 49,900 for Cardless deposit and through Debit Cards Rs 2 lakh (subject to account has ceded with PAN number).