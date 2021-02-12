हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

State Bank of India

Forget long ATM queue! Know how to deposit and withdraw cash from SBI ADWM machine

The Cash Deposit Machine, better known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) is an ATM like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card. You can use this machine to instantly credit your account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt also gives you your updated account balance. 

Forget long ATM queue! Know how to deposit and withdraw cash from SBI ADWM machine

New Delhi: If you have been visiting ATM for withdrawing cash, your options are now wider. State Bank of India customers can deposit as well as withdraw cash from the Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM).

State Bank of India had tweeted:

The SBI Cash Deposit Machine, better known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) is an ATM like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card. You can use this machine to instantly credit your account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt also gives you your updated account balance. 

Customers can also use the machine to withdraw money. Here is how to do it.

  • Find SBI ADWM in your locality.
     
  • Take your debit card along.
     
  • Insert debit card into the ADWM and select 'banking' option.
     
  • Choose your preferred language.
     
  • Press the next button.
  •  
  • Enter your ATM PIN number.
     
  • Now select 'Cash Withdrawal' from the options.
     
  • Select your amount.
     
  • SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine will disburse the money.

Live TV

#mute

SBI ADWM machine users must know that the per transaction limit is Rs 49,900 for Cardless deposit and through Debit Cards Rs 2 lakh (subject to account has ceded with PAN number).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of India5 associate banks of SBI
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission latest news: EXPLAINED! How your salary, PF, Gratuity may be affected after new Wage Code implementation

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul Gandhi