BIG facility for SBI customers! Give missed call on THIS number for home loan

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India has launched a very convenient facility for its customers looking to get home loans.

State Bank's new facility caters to new home loan customers who can get all information on home loans by giving a missed call on 7208933140. SBI has said that it has witnessed spectacular growth in Home loans in December 2020 with the highest sourcing, sanctions, disbursements, and growth that the bank had ever registered.

SBI offers home loan customized to suit the requirement of individuals with home loans such as Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for a loan of the higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

Maintaining its leadership in the home loan segment intact, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reached another landmark by crossing the Rs. 5 trillion (5 Lakh crore) mark in its home loan business. The bank has set its sight on achieving a home loan AUM of Rs. 7 trillion by FY 2024.

Live TV

#mute

Going forward, SBI is also looking at implementing AI, Cloud, Blockchain, and machine learning which can play a pivotal role in propelling not only the home loan business of the bank but also other businesses. The bank is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI’s footprints in the unorganized sector. With the use of cutting-edge technology, a vast network of branches, dedicated to Central Processing Centers (CPCs) in 215 centers, bank’s digital and lifestyle platform, YONO, and other enablers, SBI has hit Rs. 5 trillion marks in the home loan business