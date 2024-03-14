Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended: Check List Of Required Documents To Do The Same

New Delhi: For individuals planning to update their Aadhaar card details, the deadline has been extended to June 14, 2024. Initially set for March 14, 2024, the deadline was pushed back to allow citizens more time to make necessary changes.

Deadline Extended For Free Aadhaar Updates

Those wishing to amend their name, address, or mobile number on their Aadhaar card can do so without incurring any fees until June 14. (Also Read: Poco X6 5G Gets A Significant Price Drop On Flipkart: Check Details)

UIDAI Will Charge After Deadline

However, after this date, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will impose charges for these modifications. To update their details, individuals must visit the Aadhaar website.

Documents Required For Aadhaar Updates

Now, the question that may hit your mind is what are the documents required for the updation of Aadhaar cards? Regarding this, the Aadhaar portal provides a comprehensive list of documents.

Here are the lists:

Proof of Identity and Address

Ration card, voter identity card, government-issued identity card/certificate with an address, and Indian passport.



Proof of Identity

PAN card, driving license, secondary or senior school mark sheet/school leaving certificate with a photograph, government-issued identity card/certificate.



Proof of Address

Electricity/water/gas bills (last 3 months), bank/post office passbook, rent/lease/leave, and license agreement.

With the deadline approaching, individuals are urged to act promptly to update their Aadhaar card details before June 14. Failure to do so may result in additional charges for modifications.