Poco X6 5G Gets A Significant Price Drop On Flipkart: Check Details

New Delhi: Many times, people want to upgrade their smartphones but their pocket does not allow it. So, they are waiting for the sales offered by different retailers. This time, the Poco X6 5G has received a substantial discount on Flipkart. Read on further to find out the details of the offer.

Poco X6 5G & X6 Pro 5G: Original Price

Poco, the popular smartphone brand, launched its Poco X6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G models in India earlier this year at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. (Also Read: IBM To Announce Layoffs In Marketing And Communications Divisions: Reports)

Current Offer On Flipkart

With the ongoing offer, the 256GB variant of the Poco X6 5G is now listed at a price of Rs 19,999. (Also Read: Google DeepMind Launches AI Virtual Gaming Partner 'SIMA': Check Details)

Exchange Offer

Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a discount of up to Rs 15,649 by exchanging their old devices.

Colour Option

The smartphone is available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colors.

Features Of Poco X6 5G

The Poco X6 5G features numerous specifications, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals.

Poco X6 5G: Processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Poco X6 5G: Camera

The Poco X6 5G sports a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP macro lens.

Poco X6 5G: Battery Power

The Poco X6 5G offers a 5,100mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone supports fast charging with a 67W charger.